Delhi schools: New bill to regulate fee hikes
Big update for students and parents in Delhi: a new bill is about to roll out that will put tighter controls on how much schools can charge for fees.
Announced by Education Minister Ashish Sood, the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 will now cover all schools across the city—not just a select few.
Highlights of the bill
This bill is designed to stop random fee hikes, especially in smaller private schools. It brings in things like mandatory audits, parent committees with real power, and tough penalties if schools don't follow the rules.
Not everyone's happy though—AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj worries some private schools could still find loopholes, while Asha Prabhakar from the National Progressive Schools's Conference says rising costs make fee increases hard to avoid.
The goal is a fairer system for everyone involved.