Delhi schools: New bill to regulate fee hikes India Aug 08, 2025

Big update for students and parents in Delhi: a new bill is about to roll out that will put tighter controls on how much schools can charge for fees.

Announced by Education Minister Ashish Sood, the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 will now cover all schools across the city—not just a select few.