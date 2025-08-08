Next Article
Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall till August 13: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh through August 13, with Mandi, Kangra, Solan, Kullu, and Una set for the worst on August 10, and Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on August 11.
Rains are expected to pick up after a brief lull.
Rain-related incidents have claimed 108 lives since June 20
Ongoing monsoon rains have already caused major disruptions—over 450 roads blocked, produce stuck in transit, and serious losses for locals.
Since June 20, rain-related incidents have claimed 108 lives and damaged more than 1,700 homes.
Flash floods and landslides continue to threaten safety and infrastructure across the state.
If you're in or traveling to Himachal right now, stay updated and be extra cautious.