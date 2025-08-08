Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall till August 13: IMD

Rain-related incidents have claimed 108 lives since June 20

Ongoing monsoon rains have already caused major disruptions—over 450 roads blocked, produce stuck in transit, and serious losses for locals.

Since June 20, rain-related incidents have claimed 108 lives and damaged more than 1,700 homes.

Flash floods and landslides continue to threaten safety and infrastructure across the state.

If you're in or traveling to Himachal right now, stay updated and be extra cautious.