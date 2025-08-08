Next Article
US tariffs on Russian oil imports: Modi reassures farmers, fishermen
After the US announced a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods starting August 28 over India's Russian oil deals, PM Modi reassured everyone that he's not backing down when it comes to protecting farmers, dairy workers, and fishermen.
He told a crowd in Delhi that their interests are non-negotiable—even as trade talks with the US have stalled.
India looking at all options to keep economy steady
India's foreign ministry called the US tariffs "extremely unfortunate" and said it'll do what it takes to safeguard national interests.
With tensions rising, Modi is heading to China for key diplomatic talks and has been coordinating with Brazil too—showing India's looking at all options to keep its economy steady while sticking by its partners.