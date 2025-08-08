Next Article
Someone applied for Bihar residency using 'Donald Trump's's name
Someone tried to get a Bihar residency certificate using the name "Donald John Trump"—yes, like the former US President.
The application even included his photo and a fake Aadhaar card, which definitely caught officials' attention.
Unsurprisingly, the district office in Samastipur quickly spotted the oddities and turned it down.
Officials file FIR, urge people to stop goofing around
Turns out, this isn't a one-off prank—Bihar has seen more fake applications lately (including one from "Dog Babu" in Patna).
Officials say messing with government IDs can land you in serious trouble, as they've now filed an FIR for forgery and cyber fraud.
They're urging everyone to keep things real when applying online.