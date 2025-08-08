Next Article
SC: CJI can hold internal inquiry into HC judges' misconduct
Big news from the Supreme Court: as of August 7, 2025, dealing with misbehaving High Court judges in India isn't just about waiting for Parliament to step in.
The top court said the Chief Justice can now launch an internal inquiry under the Judges (Protection) Act, making it easier and faster to look into complaints against judges.
Ruling aims to strike a balance between independence and accountability
This move fills a gap where some types of misconduct couldn't really be addressed before.
Justice Datta pointed out that with today's tech, bad behavior can come to light quickly—so there needs to be a way to act fast.
The ruling aims for a fair balance: judges keep their independence, but there's more accountability too.
All in all, it's meant to boost trust and ethics in the courts.