Bookstores raided in Kashmir after ban on Arundhati Roy's books
Bookstores across Jammu and Kashmir are being raided after the government ordered a ban on 25 books, including works by well-known authors like Arundhati Roy and Sumantra Bose.
The move follows concerns from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about these books allegedly spreading "false narratives and secessionism."
Police are acting under new BNS laws
Police are acting under new BNS laws, aiming to stop the spread of content seen as a threat to India's unity.
Officials say this is all about protecting national security and keeping public order.
The ban even impacted the recent Chinar book festival in Srinagar, showing just how far these efforts are reaching.