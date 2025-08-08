Next Article
Uttarkashi flash floods leave 141 tourists stranded, but they're safe
Flash floods in Uttarkashi have left 141 tourists from Gujarat stuck, but the good news is everyone's safe.
Bad weather has made airlifts impossible right now, so officials are figuring out other ways to get everyone home soon.
Authorities are doing everything they can
Gujarat's emergency team is teaming up with Uttarakhand authorities to bring the group back safely.
The tourists come from places like Patan, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Vadodara.
Medical help has reached those stuck too—officials say they're doing everything they can until the weather clears up.