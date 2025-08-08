Next Article
India seeks to lower price of $3bn US defense deal
India is trying to lower the price of a $3 billion deal for six P-8I surveillance planes from the US, after costs jumped nearly 50%—mostly blamed on "supply chain problems."
Indian officials say the hike is just too much and plan to push back in negotiations next month.
Implications for future defense deals
The Navy already uses 12 P-8Is to keep an eye on its vast coastline and hunt submarines.
Expanding the fleet makes sense, but only if the price is right—especially with budget limits and ongoing trade tensions.
How this negotiation goes could shape future defense deals between India and the US.