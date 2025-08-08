Next Article
Visakhapatnam: 3 dead, 3 injured in welding shop blast
A sudden LPG cylinder blast hit a welding shop near Visakhapatnam's fishing harbor on Thursday, leaving three people dead and three others seriously injured.
The victims included the shop owner, Ch. Ganesh, along with Srinivas and Ch. Mutyalu.
Injured being treated for severe burns
The injured—Y. Yellaji, T. Sanyasi Rao, and I. Ranga Rao—are being treated for severe burns at King George Hospital.
Local officials visited the site, and police suspect an LPG leak caused the explosion.
Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shared his condolences and called for quick medical help for those hurt.