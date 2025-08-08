Next Article
Karnataka: 100 people clash over Dharmasthala temple 'body disposal' row
Big trouble broke out at Karnataka's famous Dharmasthala temple after a former staffer said he was forced to bury several bodies, some showing signs of assault.
The allegations quickly set off violent clashes between groups, with over 100 people involved and police stepping in to control the chaos.
Four FIRs have been filed so far.
Jain community calls for calm
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is checking out 13 spots mentioned by the whistleblower and has already found some skeletal remains, though not all locations are searched yet.
The temple—run by MP Veerendra Heggade's family—is under investigation.
Meanwhile, the Jain community has called for calm, saying facts are being "misrepresented," and they want respectful discussion while the probe continues.