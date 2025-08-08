Next Article
Assam halts Foreigners Tribunal cases for non-Muslims
Assam has put a stop to Foreigners Tribunal cases against non-Muslim immigrants who entered the state before December 31, 2014.
This move comes right after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) kicked in, with officials now told to review cases involving people from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Rohingyas.
Efforts to facilitate citizenship applications
This pause is part of broader steps to help eligible non-Muslims apply for Indian citizenship under the CAA.
District leaders and police are being asked to work closely with tribunals and guide people through the process.
The goal: make things smoother and give those eligible a clearer path to citizenship.