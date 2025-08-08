Karnataka MP named in case after govt driver ends life

Babu claimed Sudhakar's aide asked for ₹40 lakh

In his note, Babu claimed Sudhakar's aide Nagesh N asked for ₹40 lakh for the job and that he paid ₹25 lakh in early 2021 through Manjunath, who vouched for Sudhakar's role.

But when no job came through and Nagesh started avoiding him, Babu lost hope.

Police have now filed an FIR against all three men and are investigating further.