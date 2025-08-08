Next Article
Karnataka MP named in case after govt driver ends life
Chickballapur MP Dr. K Sudhakar has been named in a police case after the death of Babu, a 33-year-old government driver.
Babu died by suicide at the Deputy Commissioner's office, leaving behind a note accusing Sudhakar and his team of taking ₹25 lakh from him with fake promises of a permanent job.
Babu claimed Sudhakar's aide asked for ₹40 lakh
In his note, Babu claimed Sudhakar's aide Nagesh N asked for ₹40 lakh for the job and that he paid ₹25 lakh in early 2021 through Manjunath, who vouched for Sudhakar's role.
But when no job came through and Nagesh started avoiding him, Babu lost hope.
Police have now filed an FIR against all three men and are investigating further.