Allahabad HC judges slam SC's 'mockery of justice' remark

Judges say SC's words could undermine public confidence in courts

The judges expressed their anguish regarding the tone and tenor of the Supreme Court's order, saying such interference could shake public trust in how independent India's courts really are.

This all started after Justice Kumar allowed criminal charges in what was basically a civil dispute—a move the SC called a "mockery of justice."

The case highlights ongoing confusion over where civil issues end and criminal ones begin, something even former CJI Sanjiv Khanna flagged earlier this year.