Allahabad HC judges slam SC's 'mockery of justice' remark
Thirteen judges from the Allahabad High Court have openly challenged a recent Supreme Court order that removed Justice Prashant Kumar from handling criminal cases.
Their main concern? They believe the Supreme Court overstepped by interfering with how High Courts manage their own judges.
The group has asked Chief Justice Arun Bhansali to hold off on following the SC's directive and wants a Full Court meeting to talk things through.
Judges say SC's words could undermine public confidence in courts
The judges expressed their anguish regarding the tone and tenor of the Supreme Court's order, saying such interference could shake public trust in how independent India's courts really are.
This all started after Justice Kumar allowed criminal charges in what was basically a civil dispute—a move the SC called a "mockery of justice."
The case highlights ongoing confusion over where civil issues end and criminal ones begin, something even former CJI Sanjiv Khanna flagged earlier this year.