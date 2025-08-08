Next Article
India Post speeds things up, combines registered and speed post
Starting September 1, India Post will combine its registered post and acknowledgment services into the speed post system.
The move is meant to make things simpler and faster, with digital delivery updates available alongside traditional paper receipts.
You'll still be able to add on features you used to get with registered post.
Some users worried about how this will affect court proofs
Some folks are feeling nostalgic about losing physical receipts—Sudhanwa Jogalekar says he'll miss the reliability of the old system.
Lawyers like Purvi Jadhav are also worried that digital proofs might not hold up in court like paper ones did.
Plus, there's concern about how rural or less tech-savvy users will adapt as everything goes more digital.