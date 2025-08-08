Next Article
Monsoon magic: AP reservoirs hold 252.13 tmc water this year
This monsoon, Andhra Pradesh's reservoirs are looking a lot healthier—water storage has jumped to 252.13 tmc, up from just 159.88 tmc last year.
Thanks to solid rainfall and better management, there's now more water available for everything from farming to daily use.
Nellore leads the pack
Nellore leads the pack with the most water stored (68.31 tmc), while YSR Kadapa and Palnadu aren't far behind.
But places like Visakhapatnam barely have any reserves right now, highlighting why smarter planning is needed so everyone across the state gets their fair share of water.