Gadkari targets ₹10 lakh crore in annual road projects
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced a huge goal: awarding ₹10 lakh crore in road projects every year going forward.
This year alone, contracts worth ₹2 lakh crore are already signed, and another ₹5 lakh crore is expected by March 2026—even after last year's slowdown from Bharatmala cancelations.
Minister pushes for alternative fuel use in transportation
Gadkari wants to boost daily highway construction from 37km to 100km, making travel faster and safer.
He's also pushing for more transparency and less red tape in project awards.
Plus, there are plans to reward companies using alternative fuels—aiming to cut India's massive fuel import bill and support greener tech.
All this means better roads, smoother commutes, and more job opportunities across the country.