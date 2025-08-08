Gadkari targets ₹10 lakh crore in annual road projects

Minister pushes for alternative fuel use in transportation

Gadkari wants to boost daily highway construction from 37km to 100km, making travel faster and safer.

He's also pushing for more transparency and less red tape in project awards.

Plus, there are plans to reward companies using alternative fuels—aiming to cut India's massive fuel import bill and support greener tech.

All this means better roads, smoother commutes, and more job opportunities across the country.