PM to inaugurate Bengaluru's Yellow Metro Line on August 10 India Aug 08, 2025

After years of waiting, Bengaluru's Yellow Metro Line is set to open on August 10, with PM Modi doing the honors.

This new 19-km stretch links RV Road to Bommasandra, passing through hotspots like Silk Board and Electronic City—basically making life easier for thousands of techies and commuters in the city's south.

With this addition, Namma Metro now covers a total of 96km and could finally give some relief from those infamous Bengaluru traffic jams.