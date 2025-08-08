PM to inaugurate Bengaluru's Yellow Metro Line on August 10
After years of waiting, Bengaluru's Yellow Metro Line is set to open on August 10, with PM Modi doing the honors.
This new 19-km stretch links RV Road to Bommasandra, passing through hotspots like Silk Board and Electronic City—basically making life easier for thousands of techies and commuters in the city's south.
With this addition, Namma Metro now covers a total of 96km and could finally give some relief from those infamous Bengaluru traffic jams.
Line was supposed to be ready by 2016
The Yellow Line was supposed to be done by 2016 at a cost of ₹4,255 crore—but delays in land acquisition, COVID-19 chaos, and supply chain hiccups (thanks in part to India-China tensions) pushed the finish line way back.
The final bill? A hefty ₹7,610 crore.
Here's why the trains were delayed
Building the trains locally hit more snags: visa issues for engineers from China's CRRC, software bugs, and safety certification holdups meant even the first driverless train prototype only cleared tests by July 19, 2024.
Now that everything's sorted out, metro rides on this line start August 11—finally!