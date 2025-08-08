Next Article
Haryana hospitals stop Ayushman Bharat treatment over unpaid dues
About 650 private hospitals in Haryana have stopped offering treatments under the Ayushman Bharat (AB-PMJAY) scheme, saying the government owes them nearly ₹500 crore.
Even though ₹245 crore was paid this quarter, expenses have outpaced the state's budget for three years straight, leaving a big gap.
1.4 crore families affected
This move hits around 1.4 crore families who rely on AB-PMJAY for free hospital care.
Many hospitals are struggling with huge unpaid claims and delayed payments, making it tough to keep services running.
If things don't improve, access to affordable healthcare could get even harder for those who need it most.