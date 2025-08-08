After 4 years, Pakistani Hindu doctor gets Indian citizenship
After four years of waiting, Nanikraz Khanoomal Mukhi—a Pakistani Hindu doctor who moved to India in 2009—has officially become an Indian citizen.
He came to India hoping for better opportunities for his kids and a safer life.
The Ministry of Home Affairs approved his citizenship on August 5, ending years of uncertainty.
Mukhi's application was stuck for years
Mukhi's application was stuck for years, even after he gave up his Pakistani passport in 2021.
Things got tough when his clinic in Ahmedabad was sealed due to paperwork delays, pushing him to seek help from the Gujarat High Court this April.
Now with citizenship sorted, Mukhi can practice medicine again and finally apply for a voter card and passport.
His wife has also been naturalized, and their three children received Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act—so it's a fresh start for the whole family.