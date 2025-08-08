After 4 years, Pakistani Hindu doctor gets Indian citizenship

Mukhi's application was stuck for years

Mukhi's application was stuck for years, even after he gave up his Pakistani passport in 2021.

Things got tough when his clinic in Ahmedabad was sealed due to paperwork delays, pushing him to seek help from the Gujarat High Court this April.

Now with citizenship sorted, Mukhi can practice medicine again and finally apply for a voter card and passport.

His wife has also been naturalized, and their three children received Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act—so it's a fresh start for the whole family.