'Will vacate on time,' jokes CJI Gavai at Justice Dhulia's farewell India Aug 08, 2025

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai says he'll hand over his official residence right on schedule when he retires in November, even though finding a new place isn't always easy.

He made this commitment at Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia's farewell, giving Dhulia a shoutout for moving out promptly.

The Supreme Court has also emphasized the importance of outgoing judges vacating their homes on time—a practice that's setting a new example.