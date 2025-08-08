'Will vacate on time,' jokes CJI Gavai at Justice Dhulia's farewell
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai says he'll hand over his official residence right on schedule when he retires in November, even though finding a new place isn't always easy.
He made this commitment at Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia's farewell, giving Dhulia a shoutout for moving out promptly.
The Supreme Court has also emphasized the importance of outgoing judges vacating their homes on time—a practice that's setting a new example.
Justice Dhulia's contributions to the bench and beyond
Justice Dhulia, retiring August 9, is known for his strong stand in the Karnataka hijab ban case and his focus on human welfare in the courtroom.
Previously Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, he joined the Supreme Court in 2022 and often highlighted how important advocates are as legal battles keep growing.
His thoughtful approach will be remembered long after he steps down.