Why no early warning for flash floods in Uttarakhand
On August 5, 2025, sudden flash floods hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi, wiping out 148 buildings.
Despite the scale of destruction, no early warning reached the community.
IMD stations too far to detect local rainfall
The IMD's closest rain stations were 7-18km away—too far to pick up the intense, local rainfall that triggered the flood.
Limited radar coverage and tough mountain terrain made things worse, leaving little chance for timely alerts.
Experts call for better ground sensors, more radars
Experts say better ground sensors, more radars, and satellite monitoring are needed so remote Himalayan villages like Dharali get warnings before disaster strikes.