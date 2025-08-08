Telangana: Congress leader's mother (70) found dead in well India Aug 08, 2025

In a shocking incident from Jagtial district, Telangana, the 70-year-old mother of Congress leader Raja Narsinga Rao was found dead in an agricultural well on Thursday.

Villagers discovered Premlatha's body early in the morning and called the police.

Investigators believe she was attacked with a boulder by unknown people before being dumped into the well.