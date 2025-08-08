Next Article
Telangana: Congress leader's mother (70) found dead in well
In a shocking incident from Jagtial district, Telangana, the 70-year-old mother of Congress leader Raja Narsinga Rao was found dead in an agricultural well on Thursday.
Villagers discovered Premlatha's body early in the morning and called the police.
Investigators believe she was attacked with a boulder by unknown people before being dumped into the well.
Police investigating the case
Police have started a full investigation and sent her body for post-mortem to figure out exactly what happened. The motive is still unclear.
This case comes right after other recent attacks on political figures in Telangana, raising fresh worries about safety for leaders across the state.