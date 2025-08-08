Delhi woman kills newborn fearing social backlash
A 26-year-old domestic worker in West Delhi's Patel Nagar has been arrested for allegedly murdering her newborn baby.
She reportedly gave birth alone in her employer's bathroom on July 26, and, fearing social backlash after her partner refused responsibility, strangled the infant.
Two days later, the baby's body was found in a plastic bag dumped in a housing complex parking lot.
Partner questioned, investigation ongoing
Investigators discovered she had hidden her pregnancy by claiming she had a medical issue causing stomach swelling.
The truth came out after a sanitation worker found the baby and alerted police.
Medical exams confirmed recent childbirth, leading to her arrest under murder and evidence tampering charges.
Her partner is also being questioned as the investigation continues.