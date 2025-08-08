Men arrested for running fake immigration racket linked to criminals

Duo out on bail for making fake passports

The duo promised Greece visas and collected over ₹1 crore from hopeful travelers before vanishing from their office.

The scam surfaced when airport officials flagged forged visas in 2022, but it wasn't until May 2024—after a victim filed a complaint—that both men were arrested.

Both have long rap sheets for forgery and cheating; Kumar was even out on bail for making fake passports for Moosewala murder suspects.

Police say more arrests could follow as they dig deeper into the network.