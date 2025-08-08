Men arrested for running fake immigration racket linked to criminals
Chandigarh Police have arrested Harmeet Singh and Arjit Kumar for running a fake immigration racket, where they created bogus passports, visas, Aadhaar cards, and more.
Some of their clients were allegedly tied to suspects in the 2022 Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
Duo out on bail for making fake passports
The duo promised Greece visas and collected over ₹1 crore from hopeful travelers before vanishing from their office.
The scam surfaced when airport officials flagged forged visas in 2022, but it wasn't until May 2024—after a victim filed a complaint—that both men were arrested.
Both have long rap sheets for forgery and cheating; Kumar was even out on bail for making fake passports for Moosewala murder suspects.
Police say more arrests could follow as they dig deeper into the network.