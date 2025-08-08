Next Article
Delhi records hottest day of August so far
Delhi hit 35.8°C on Thursday—about 1.6°C hotter than usual for August, says the IMD.
The minimum dropped to 26.1°C, and humidity hovered at 56% in the evening.
What to expect tomorrow
With an Air Quality Index of 112 (moderate), Friday could bring partly cloudy skies, thunder, or lightning—so keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out.
August's unpredictable mix of heat, humidity, and rain means checking the weather is smart before making plans.