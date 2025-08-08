Chhattisgarh: Maoist leader carrying ₹8 lakh bounty arrested

Efforts to end Maoist insurgency by March 2026

Punem, who's been active since 2010, was found with a pistol, ammo, phone, and some cash.

While other Maoists managed to escape into the forest during the raid, he was captured.

Authorities say this arrest is part of bigger efforts to end Maoist insurgency in the region by March 2026.

Security teams are still patrolling to break up remaining networks.