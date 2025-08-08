Next Article
Chhattisgarh: Maoist leader carrying ₹8 lakh bounty arrested
Shrikant Punem, a top Maoist leader carrying an ₹8 lakh reward, was arrested on Wednesday after a brief encounter in the forest of Khursekhurd village near the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.
The District Reserve Guard and Indo-Tibetan Border Police led the operation as part of their ongoing crackdown on Maoist activity.
Efforts to end Maoist insurgency by March 2026
Punem, who's been active since 2010, was found with a pistol, ammo, phone, and some cash.
While other Maoists managed to escape into the forest during the raid, he was captured.
Authorities say this arrest is part of bigger efforts to end Maoist insurgency in the region by March 2026.
Security teams are still patrolling to break up remaining networks.