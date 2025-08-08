CJI must look into complaints against judges: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court just made it clear that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) has a real responsibility to keep judges in check.
This came up after a judge was accused of misconduct when burnt cash was found at his place.
The court said it's on the CJI to look into complaints, decide if an inquiry is needed, and share any serious findings with the President and Prime Minister.
SC's in-house rules for handling complaints
This move helps make sure our courts stay trustworthy and transparent—something that matters for everyone.
The Supreme Court stressed that there are strong in-house rules for handling complaints about judges, so issues can be addressed without needing full-blown impeachment.
By setting these standards, the court is aiming to keep public trust high and show that no one is above the rules—even those in robes.