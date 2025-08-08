CJI must look into complaints against judges: Supreme Court India Aug 08, 2025

The Supreme Court just made it clear that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) has a real responsibility to keep judges in check.

This came up after a judge was accused of misconduct when burnt cash was found at his place.

The court said it's on the CJI to look into complaints, decide if an inquiry is needed, and share any serious findings with the President and Prime Minister.