Mumbai attacks case: Court allows accused Rana to consult family
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused of helping plan the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been allowed by a Delhi court to consult his family about hiring a lawyer.
Special Judge Chander Jit Singh made the call on Monday, overruling Tihar Jail's objections.
For now, Rana remains in Tihar Jail under judicial custody until August 13.
Rana was extradited from the US in April after losing his appeal there.
Investigators say he worked with David Headley to plot the attacks that killed over 170 people across Mumbai.
The NIA recently filed more charges, saying Rana hasn't cooperated during questioning, and they've collected his voice and handwriting samples as part of their ongoing probe.