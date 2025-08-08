Next Article
Man tries to smuggle cocaine in Ferrero Rocher boxes
Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport made a surprising discovery—over 5.4kg of suspected cocaine tucked inside Ferrero Rocher chocolate boxes.
The stash turned up during a routine luggage check of an Indian passenger who had just flown in from Doha.
He was arrested on the spot under anti-drug laws.
Stash worth ₹82 crore
Turns out, the eight golden chocolate boxes were unusually heavy and filled with off-white powder, not sweets. The haul is estimated to be worth ₹82 crore.
The passenger is now in judicial custody, and investigators are digging deeper into how this smuggling attempt was organized.
This case highlights just how alert airport customs have to be these days.