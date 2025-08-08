Texas crash kills 5 friends on way to birthday celebration
Five close friends from Dallas died in a devastating car crash just 20 minutes from their destination while heading to celebrate Thalia Salinas's 23rd birthday in Kingsland, Texas.
Their SUV was struck head-on by a Ram truck that crossed into their lane, causing a fiery accident that claimed all five lives.
Truck driver arrested, faces 5 manslaughter charges
The crash happened on July 25 on US 281, after the truck—towing a livestock trailer—first hit another car before colliding with the friends' SUV.
The victims—Salinas, Ruby Cruz, Brianna Valadez, Desiree Cervantez, and Jacqueline Velazco—had been inseparable since middle school and were described by family as "like sisters."
The driver of the truck fled but was later arrested and now faces five manslaughter charges.
Memorials have sprung up at the site and online to support the grieving families as investigations continue.