Texas crash kills 5 friends on way to birthday celebration

Truck driver arrested, faces 5 manslaughter charges

The crash happened on July 25 on US 281, after the truck—towing a livestock trailer—first hit another car before colliding with the friends' SUV.

The victims—Salinas, Ruby Cruz, Brianna Valadez, Desiree Cervantez, and Jacqueline Velazco—had been inseparable since middle school and were described by family as "like sisters."

The driver of the truck fled but was later arrested and now faces five manslaughter charges.

Memorials have sprung up at the site and online to support the grieving families as investigations continue.