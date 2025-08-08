AI cameras, snipers: Delhi Police's high-tech security for I-Day
Getting ready for Independence Day, Delhi Police has rolled out major security—over 10,000 personnel are on the ground, with commandos and paramilitary forces especially focused around Red Fort where PM Modi will speak.
High-tech gear like AI-powered CCTVs, facial recognition, drone detectors, and rooftop snipers are all in play to keep things safe.
Drones banned, extra checks at transit hubs
Big events mean big risks—so this year's security is tighter than ever.
There's a citywide ban on drones and other flying gadgets until August 16 to stop airborne threats.
Police teams are patrolling day and night (some even in plain clothes), cyber squads are watching social media for rumors or troublemakers, and transit hubs have extra checks.
All these steps aim to make sure everyone can celebrate without worry.