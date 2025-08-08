AI cameras, snipers: Delhi Police's high-tech security for I-Day

Drones banned, extra checks at transit hubs

Big events mean big risks—so this year's security is tighter than ever.

There's a citywide ban on drones and other flying gadgets until August 16 to stop airborne threats.

Police teams are patrolling day and night (some even in plain clothes), cyber squads are watching social media for rumors or troublemakers, and transit hubs have extra checks.

All these steps aim to make sure everyone can celebrate without worry.