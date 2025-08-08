Next Article
AASU to protest against Assam government's illegal immigrants' cut-off date
The All-Assam Students's Union (AASU) is planning statewide protests on August 8 after the Assam government paused legal action against illegal immigrants from six minority communities who arrived before December 31, 2014.
This move goes against the Assam Accord, which set March 24, 1971, as the cut-off for citizenship.
Directive may lead to unrest in Assam
AASU President Utpal Sarma called the decision a "betrayal," saying the Accord should be applied equally to everyone.
Critics worry this order could spark confusion and tensions like the anti-CAA protests in 2019-20, which turned deadly.
The directive also encourages certain groups to apply for citizenship under new rules, raising concerns about fairness and possible unrest among Assam's diverse communities.