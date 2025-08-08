AASU to protest against Assam government's illegal immigrants' cut-off date

Directive may lead to unrest in Assam

AASU President Utpal Sarma called the decision a "betrayal," saying the Accord should be applied equally to everyone.

Critics worry this order could spark confusion and tensions like the anti-CAA protests in 2019-20, which turned deadly.

The directive also encourages certain groups to apply for citizenship under new rules, raising concerns about fairness and possible unrest among Assam's diverse communities.