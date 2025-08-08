Parliament passes Coastal Shipping Bill amid ruckus over electoral rolls India Aug 08, 2025

Parliament just passed the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024—meant to modernize rules for ships along India's massive coastline and boost cargo movement big time by 2030.

But honestly, most of the action in Rajya Sabha was about something else: opposition MPs kept protesting, demanding a debate on changes to Bihar's electoral rolls before anything else got done.