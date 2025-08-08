Next Article
Parliament passes Coastal Shipping Bill amid ruckus over electoral rolls
Parliament just passed the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024—meant to modernize rules for ships along India's massive coastline and boost cargo movement big time by 2030.
But honestly, most of the action in Rajya Sabha was about something else: opposition MPs kept protesting, demanding a debate on changes to Bihar's electoral rolls before anything else got done.
Bill aims to boost coastal shipping
The new law aims to make coastal shipping smoother and cheaper by updating old regulations from 1958.
According to Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, this could help India handle way more cargo and make better use of its long coastline.
Meanwhile, repeated protests over election roll revisions have been slowing down Parliament all session.