Char Dham Yatra: 24 Pune tourists uncontactable after cloudburst

Rescue teams are on the job

The cloudburst near Dharali village (close to Gangotri) has caused major disruptions and claimed at least five lives.

Communication is patchy, making it hard for families to get updates—understandably raising concern as news spreads online.

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has reassured everyone that rescue teams are working with Uttarakhand officials and expressed confidence that everyone will be brought back safely.