Char Dham Yatra: 24 Pune tourists uncontactable after cloudburst
Twenty-four old classmates from near Pune, who were on a long-awaited reunion trip to Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra, have become uncontactable after a sudden cloudburst hit the Uttarkashi area.
Their last contact was on August 1 near Gangotri.
In total, 149 tourists are stranded due to the severe weather.
Rescue teams are on the job
The cloudburst near Dharali village (close to Gangotri) has caused major disruptions and claimed at least five lives.
Communication is patchy, making it hard for families to get updates—understandably raising concern as news spreads online.
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has reassured everyone that rescue teams are working with Uttarakhand officials and expressed confidence that everyone will be brought back safely.