500 FIRs filed as Telangana cracks down on fake doctors
Telangana is taking fake doctors seriously—about 500 FIRs have been filed as the state cracks down on unauthorized medical practices.
The Medical Council, working with police, is shutting down illegal clinics and targeting people pretending to be real doctors across Hyderabad and nearby districts.
People can report quacks directly to the council
Seven shady clinics in Rangareddy have already been closed, and people caught giving out strong meds without a license are facing tough legal action—including possible jail time.
If you spot anything suspicious, there's now a tip-line and email where anyone can report quacks directly to the council.
The goal? Wipe out fake medical practice in Telangana for good.