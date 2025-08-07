Littering, drinking, cooking: Goa assembly updates penalties for these activities India Aug 07, 2025

Goa just got serious about keeping its tourist spots cleaner and safer.

The state assembly has updated its law to slap bigger fines—up to ₹1 lakh—on things like littering, drinking in banned areas, illegal hawking, open-air cooking, and harassing tourists.

It also covers ticket touting and unauthorized water sports.

The goal? To make sure everyone can enjoy Goa without the hassle.