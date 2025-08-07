Littering, drinking, cooking: Goa assembly updates penalties for these activities
Goa just got serious about keeping its tourist spots cleaner and safer.
The state assembly has updated its law to slap bigger fines—up to ₹1 lakh—on things like littering, drinking in banned areas, illegal hawking, open-air cooking, and harassing tourists.
It also covers ticket touting and unauthorized water sports.
The goal? To make sure everyone can enjoy Goa without the hassle.
Responsible tourism
Goa's beaches and hangouts have seen a rise in bad behavior that messes up the vibe for locals and travelers alike.
Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte says these tougher rules are all about protecting public spaces, supporting responsible tourism, and keeping Goa's image as a fun-yet-respectful destination intact.
So next time you're in Goa, expect a cleaner scene—and maybe think twice before breaking the rules!