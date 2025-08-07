Next Article
US imposes 50% tariff on Indian exports
The US just slapped a 50% tariff on Indian exports like textiles, auto parts, and jewelry—mainly because India keeps buying oil from Russia.
India's government called the move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," but both sides say they'll keep talking.
India to explore new trade ties
This tariff hike puts billions in Indian exports at risk and could make things pricier for buyers in both countries.
India's now looking to build new trade ties with places like the Middle East and Africa, and might even ditch the dollar for some deals.
Officials say it's a challenge, but also a push to explore fresh markets.