Hyderabad: 25 arrested in surrogacy, baby trafficking scam

Agents recruited women for surrogacy

Couples paid huge amounts—anywhere from ₹12.5 lakh to ₹44 lakh—but didn't get genetically related children as promised.

Police also found a network of agents recruiting women for surrogacy, and they're now digging into financial records for possible money laundering.

Things escalated further when it was revealed Dr. Namratha allegedly used a 94-year-old doctor's credentials without permission, prompting the government to inspect other IVF clinics across Telangana.