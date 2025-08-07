Hyderabad: 25 arrested in surrogacy, baby trafficking scam
Hyderabad Police have busted a major surrogacy and baby trafficking ring at Universal Srushti Fertility Centre, arresting 25 people.
The case came to light when a couple realized their surrogate child wasn't genetically related to them, leading to the discovery that around 80 couples may have been scammed by Dr. A Namratha and her team.
Agents recruited women for surrogacy
Couples paid huge amounts—anywhere from ₹12.5 lakh to ₹44 lakh—but didn't get genetically related children as promised.
Police also found a network of agents recruiting women for surrogacy, and they're now digging into financial records for possible money laundering.
Things escalated further when it was revealed Dr. Namratha allegedly used a 94-year-old doctor's credentials without permission, prompting the government to inspect other IVF clinics across Telangana.