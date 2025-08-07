Next Article
Why are technical glitches in news? What you should know
So far this year, Indian airlines have faced 190 technical glitches—mostly from system or part failures.
The government says airlines must sort these issues out before planes can fly, so safety checks are a big deal.
What's being done?
The DGCA (that's India's aviation regulator) regularly inspects airlines to make sure they're following safety rules. If they find problems, airlines can get fined or even have flights suspended.
Meanwhile, over ₹96,000 crore has been invested since 2019 to upgrade airports and make flying smoother across the country.