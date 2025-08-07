Next Article
Woman, daughters killed by her ex-lover over gifts, money dispute
In Samarlakota, Andhra Pradesh, a woman named Madhuri (26) and her two young daughters, aged 8 and 6, were found murdered at home on Sunday.
All three suffered fatal head injuries from a blunt object.
The bodies were discovered by Madhuri's husband, Dhan Prasad, when he returned from his night shift.
Accused tried to stage scene as robbery
While police first questioned Prasad, his alibi checked out. The focus then shifted to Suresh, Madhuri's ex-lover.
Suresh confessed to killing Madhuri after an argument over gifts and money; he also killed her daughters because they witnessed the attack.
He tried to stage the scene as a robbery but was quickly caught. Police have completed post-mortems and are preparing charges against him.