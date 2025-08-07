Next Article
'Flashed at in broad daylight': Actor Soni Singh on harassment
Soni Singh, a model and content creator, faced sexual harassment on August 2 near Rajiv Chowk, Gurugram, when a man flashed at her while she waited for a cab around 11am.
Despite being in a busy area, Singh couldn't get immediate help from police or emergency helplines.
She managed to record the incident and later posted the video online, which quickly drew public attention and concern about women's safety even during daylight.
FIR filed, probe underway
After Singh shared her experience on August 4, Gurugram Police filed an FIR under sexual harassment and stalking charges.
They've recorded her statement and are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspect.
The investigation is still ongoing as authorities look into both catching the accused.