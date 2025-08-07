'Flashed at in broad daylight': Actor Soni Singh on harassment India Aug 07, 2025

Soni Singh, a model and content creator, faced sexual harassment on August 2 near Rajiv Chowk, Gurugram, when a man flashed at her while she waited for a cab around 11am.

Despite being in a busy area, Singh couldn't get immediate help from police or emergency helplines.

She managed to record the incident and later posted the video online, which quickly drew public attention and concern about women's safety even during daylight.