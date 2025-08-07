Bombay HC pauses public pigeon feeding in Mumbai

Protests broke out near Dadar's Jain temple

The court clarified it hasn't shut down traditional Kabutarkhanas (pigeon feeding spots), but denied requests to lift the ban for now.

Meanwhile, protests broke out near Dadar's Jain Temple as people tore down barriers to keep feeding pigeons.

The BMC has been told to stop all public feeding while everyone waits for next steps—the next hearing is set for August 13.