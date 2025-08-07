Next Article
Bombay HC pauses public pigeon feeding in Mumbai
The Bombay High Court has put a pause on public pigeon feeding in Mumbai, citing health risks from droppings as too serious to ignore—especially for kids and seniors.
An expert panel will now study the issue, and the ban stays until they report back.
Protests broke out near Dadar's Jain temple
The court clarified it hasn't shut down traditional Kabutarkhanas (pigeon feeding spots), but denied requests to lift the ban for now.
Meanwhile, protests broke out near Dadar's Jain Temple as people tore down barriers to keep feeding pigeons.
The BMC has been told to stop all public feeding while everyone waits for next steps—the next hearing is set for August 13.