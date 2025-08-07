New Vande Bharat trains to start running from August 10

What are the features of Vande Bharat trains?

The latest Vande Bharat trains can zip along at up to 160km/h and come in flexible sizes (8, 16, or 20 coaches).

They're loaded with safety tech like the KAVACH protection system, UV-C air disinfection for cleaner rides, CCTV cameras everywhere, jerk-free couplers for a comfier journey, plus sealed gangways and automatic doors.

Accessibility and fire safety have also been given extra attention.