New Vande Bharat trains to start running from August 10
Indian Railways is adding six new Vande Bharat Express trains to its lineup starting August 10.
These fast trains will connect Bengaluru-Belagavi, Ajni-Pune, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar—making travel quicker and smoother across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Jammu & Kashmir.
What are the features of Vande Bharat trains?
The latest Vande Bharat trains can zip along at up to 160km/h and come in flexible sizes (8, 16, or 20 coaches).
They're loaded with safety tech like the KAVACH protection system, UV-C air disinfection for cleaner rides, CCTV cameras everywhere, jerk-free couplers for a comfier journey, plus sealed gangways and automatic doors.
Accessibility and fire safety have also been given extra attention.
Why do we need more Vande Bharat trains?
Absolutely—the Vande Bharat fleet has been packed lately. Occupancy rates hit over 102% last year and climbed even higher this June.
With these new routes coming up, expect faster commutes and an even bigger boost for India's semi-high-speed rail scene.