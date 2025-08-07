Next Article
J&K government bans Arundhati Roy's 'Azadi,' other books
The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned 25 books—among them Arundhati Roy's "Azadi" and several titles on Kashmir's history—saying these works promote false narratives and secessionism.
Police have already started raiding bookstores in Srinagar to pull the books from shelves, following orders.
Concerns over freedom of expression
This move is seen as part of a bigger push to control what gets said about Kashmir, especially since the region lost its special status in 2019.
Critics worry it shuts down important conversations about human rights and state actions, raising fresh concerns over freedom of expression for people living in an already tense area.