Tamil Nadu: Inter-caste couple's relationship leads to honor killing
Kavin Selvaganesh, a 27-year-old Dalit software engineer, was murdered in Palayamkottai on July 27.
Police say the main suspect is Surjith, his girlfriend Subashini's brother from the dominant Thevar caste.
Investigators believe the killing was planned to stop their inter-caste relationship—making this another tragic case of honor-based violence that has fueled anger over ongoing caste tensions in Tamil Nadu.
Police officers face backlash; political leaders demand stricter laws
Surjith surrendered and was arrested under laws protecting SC/ST communities. His father, a police sub-inspector, was also arrested; his mother (also a cop) has been suspended.
Selvaganesh's family alleges police complicity and says they're facing threats from both officers and local caste panchayats.
Political leaders are now demanding stricter laws against caste killings, while discussions about the issue continue with Chief Minister MK Stalin.