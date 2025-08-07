Trump's temple in India back in spotlight after tariff imposition India Aug 07, 2025

A temple dedicated to Donald Trump in Telangana, India, is back in the spotlight after the former US President slapped a hefty 50% tariff on Indian goods, citing continued purchases of Russian oil, on August 7, 2025.

Built in 2020 by an ardent fan named Krishna, the temple has become a talking point—some see it as quirky devotion, while others think it's awkward timing given the current trade clash.