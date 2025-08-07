Trump's temple in India back in spotlight after tariff imposition
A temple dedicated to Donald Trump in Telangana, India, is back in the spotlight after the former US President slapped a hefty 50% tariff on Indian goods, citing continued purchases of Russian oil, on August 7, 2025.
Built in 2020 by an ardent fan named Krishna, the temple has become a talking point—some see it as quirky devotion, while others think it's awkward timing given the current trade clash.
Backstory of temple dedicated to Trump
The Trump-India tariff drama goes back to 2019 when Trump called India the "tariff king," eventually raising tariffs from 26% to 50% this year.
Krishna, who built the temple out of genuine admiration for Trump, sadly passed away in 2020 after stressing over Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.
Since then, his tribute has fueled plenty of online debate about fandom and international politics.