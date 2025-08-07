Chhattisgarh: Police constable found dead at official quarters

Alarming trend: 177 suicides among security staff over the past 6-and-a-half years

Sadly, Sahu's case isn't isolated—Chhattisgarh has seen 177 suicides among security staff over the past six-and-a-half years.

Stress from family issues, addiction, and health struggles are common reasons.

On August 3 and July 30, two more officers died by suicide in the state.

This trend raises concerns about mental health support for those serving on the front lines.