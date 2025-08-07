Next Article
Chhattisgarh: Police constable found dead at official quarters
A police constable, Surendra Sahu, was found dead at his official quarters in Durg, Chhattisgarh.
His wife discovered him and alerted neighbors.
Police say no suicide note was found and they're still investigating what happened.
Alarming trend: 177 suicides among security staff over the past 6-and-a-half years
Sadly, Sahu's case isn't isolated—Chhattisgarh has seen 177 suicides among security staff over the past six-and-a-half years.
Stress from family issues, addiction, and health struggles are common reasons.
On August 3 and July 30, two more officers died by suicide in the state.
This trend raises concerns about mental health support for those serving on the front lines.