Tamil Nadu: Manigandan, who killed SSI, shot dead by police
A tense situation unfolded near Thiruppur as Manigandan, accused of killing a Special Sub-Inspector during a domestic dispute, was shot dead by police on Thursday.
He reportedly tried to escape custody by attacking an officer, leading to the encounter just a day after the initial murder.
Former BJP state president Annamalai suggests patrol safety upgrades
The back-to-back incidents have sparked fresh conversations about officer safety in Tamil Nadu.
Former BJP state president K Annamalai suggested upgrades like tasers, body cameras, and a buddy system for patrols, saying these changes could help protect officers and improve policing across the state.