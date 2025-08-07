Next Article
UP groom's wedding crew sets off on boat amid floods
When floods hit Uttar Pradesh, groom Rajesh Kumar and his wedding crew didn't let it stop the celebration.
With roads underwater, about 25 family members hopped onto decorated boats to reach Beyasi village in Ballia on a Wednesday.
Viral video of unique wedding procession
Instead of the usual music and dancing, the procession floated along with paddle splashes and chants—turning heads along the riverbanks.
Their creative workaround quickly went viral online and became a symbol of how people adapt when floods disrupt daily life.
Over 84,000 people across Ballia are affected by these floods, but moments like this show local resilience even in tough times.