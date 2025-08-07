Heading home for Raksha Bandhan? Indian Railways launches special trains

Here are the routes and stops

The Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra train runs once on August 10 with stops at Luni, Pali Marwar, and Surat.

Udaipur City-Jaipur leaves August 9 via Ajmer and Kishangarh.

The Anand Vihar-Patna train will run daily from August 8 to November 20, stopping at Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Trains will have Second AC, Sleeper, and General coaches—so whether you want a budget seat or a little more comfort, there's something for everyone.