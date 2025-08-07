Heading home for Raksha Bandhan? Indian Railways launches special trains
Heading home for Raksha Bandhan? Indian Railways is making things easier by launching special trains on busy routes to handle the festive rush around August 9, 2025.
Key routes getting extra trains include Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra Terminus, Udaipur City-Jaipur, and a daily Anand Vihar-Patna service—so more people can travel comfortably without last-minute stress.
Here are the routes and stops
The Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra train runs once on August 10 with stops at Luni, Pali Marwar, and Surat.
Udaipur City-Jaipur leaves August 9 via Ajmer and Kishangarh.
The Anand Vihar-Patna train will run daily from August 8 to November 20, stopping at Prayagraj and Varanasi.
Trains will have Second AC, Sleeper, and General coaches—so whether you want a budget seat or a little more comfort, there's something for everyone.